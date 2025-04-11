Whisper and Red Bull have delivered the Red Bull Ibiza Royale for Red Bull’s D2C platform and social channels.

Dubbed the world’s wildest obstacle course, the event saw 180 two-person teams take on a 1.4km course dotted with obstacles created by Red Bull designers and creators. Whisper produced all content from the event, including the heats and grand final, on 9 April.

The coverage went out on Red Bull TV as well as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, with hosted by esports presenter, Iain Chambers, fitness influencer and inspirational athlete, Demi Bagby, and Spanish presenter, Luci Iba. It acheived over 42 million social media impressions from more than 1,500 creator posts, as well as 178,000 website visits. There were also 82 million earned media impressions across 353 outlets.

Whisper CEO Sunil Patel said: “Working on projects like Red Bull Ibiza Royale really plays to Whisper’s strengths – premium quality content and great storytelling done at scale. Delivering a complex, multi-stakeholder live event, that must be pacy, entertaining and always where the action is, across multiple platforms, as well as carving out key moments for socials is the sort of challenge our live events team absolutely loves.

“At the same time, we highlighted the personalities of the competitors and made sure that the compelling stories and all the action combined to make this innovative new format the huge success it deserves to be. I am sure it will become a fixture on Red Bull’s calendar of brilliant events.”