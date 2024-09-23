The sports production house says it will deliver innovative court coverage, world feeds, behind the scenes coverage and ambitious creative content

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) has appointed Whisper as host broadcaster of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament.

The federation had previously (since 2021) produced Roland-Garros in-house.

The next five editions of the Paris-based Grand Slam (2025-2029) will be produced by Whisper, for all the tournament’s broadcasters.

Whisper promises “ambitious and innovative” coverage of the tournament, which is held every year over three weeks, in late May and early June.

The production company says its coverage will include “unlocking and celebrating the wider secrets of the tournament for audiences around the world”.

Gilles Moretton, president of the FFT, said: “We are delighted to have Whisper on board as the new host broadcaster of Roland-Garros. We will rely on Whisper’s expertise in audiovisual production to offer our television viewers the best experience possible, with content that is more attractive and innovative than ever.”

Bethan Evans, director of production at Whisper, added: “We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to produce the host coverage of the prestigious Roland-Garros tournament. It’s humbling to think how many incredible players have graced its famous clay courts since the tournament began in 1928 and we look forward to playing a part in telling the next chapter.

“We’ll be working closely with the FFT to amplify the host broadcast as we deliver innovative court coverage, world feeds, behind the scenes coverage and ambitious, creative content. It’s a huge production contract and we feel privileged to be working with the FFT as the tournament’s evolution continues over the new few years.”

Sunil Patel, co-founder and CEO at Whisper, said: “This is a huge moment for Whisper. I loved the quote displayed on the main Philippe-Chatrier court at Roland-Garros, which says ‘Victory belongs to the most tenacious’. It’s incredible to be working with such a recognised sporting brand. We’re already planning for next year’s event, when we will be broadcasting every shot played and showcasing the epic storytelling of this amazing tournament as it unfolds.”

IMAGE: (c) FFT - Cédric Lecocq