The first two fight nights are on 24 and 31 March

Whisper has been appointed as production partner for Channel 5’s free-to-air fight nights, in conjunction with Wasserman Boxing.

The first two events are on 24 and 31 March.

Working alongside promoters Wasserman Boxing, the coverage begins with World Title action for Lyndon Arthur, as he faces Braian Nahuel Suarez for IBO Light Heavyweight Championship on March 24 in Bolton.

On March 31, Harlem Eubank returns to London’s York Hall as he continues his climb up the Super Lightweight rankings against Mexico’s Christian Uruzquieta.

Both fights will be broadcast live and exclusive on Channel 5 and represent the only free-to-air boxing available in the UK.

Whisper’s production team includes Pete Thomas, who has worked in boxing for more than 15 years. He’s joined by executive producer John Curtis who has a wealth of experience in headline boxing events and Sarah Warnock, as production executive.

Channel 5 head of sport Caj Sohal, said: “We are looking forward to working with Whisper to energise the look and feel of our coverage. Channel 5 is the only free-to-air network commuted to boxing and we have an exciting year ahead of us.”

Thomas adds: “We’re delighted to be producing boxing for Channel 5, bringing live fight action to the terrestrial UK audience. Whisper’s focus from day one has been to produce sport as entertainment, a value and commitment shared by Wasserman, and we are excited to work with them to make sure our coverage is as engaging and exciting as the boxing itself.”

Last year, Whisper delivered the World Feed Host Broadcast of the heavyweight rematch, Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua II, which was broadcast in over 180 countries. In February this year, it delivered the host broadcast of the Jake Paul v Tommy Fury box office cruiserweight fight. Whisper also produces Bellator for the BBC.