It centres on a custom-built half-pipe measured over four metres high and sat between two London double-decker buses

Production house and creative agency Wing has produced an ad campaign for Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer featuring 15-year-old UK world champion skateboarder Sky Brown.

The film is set against the backdrop of Tower Bridge and sees Sky Brown showcasing a range of tricks, including the Japan Air, where she pulls the board up behind her back, while flying high above the half-pipe.

The production centred on a custom-built half-pipe measured over four metres high and sat between two London double-decker buses, which were manoeuvred down the River Thames on a floating barge.

TAG Heuer is donating the half-pipe to Flo Skatepark in Nottingham, which is a charity run facility to inspire locals to embrace the sport.

The social campaign includes the film and a series of stills housed on TAG Heuer’s social platforms including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X.

Rachel Walsh, marketing and digital director at TAG Heuer - UK said: “Sky has been a part of the TAG Heuer family since 2022 and we were thrilled to welcome her in the UK for this exceptional project in this iconic London location. She once again proved that she can take on any challenge and will no doubt continue to inspire more people to try skateboarding.”

Will Ingham, Wing founder and creative director, added: “This campaign is a testament to TAG Heuer’s passion, the indomitable spirit of Sky Brown and the vibrant energy of London. By seamlessly blending the worlds of skateboarding and urban landscapes, we aimed to create a spectacle that would captivate audiences whilst embodying TAG Heuer’s values of precision, action and high-performance.”

This is Wing’s second campaign for TAG Heuer and builds on a previous project featuring professional snowboarder Aimee Fuller in 2021.