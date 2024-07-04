Streaming tech company 24i has named Sebastian Braun as its CEO.

Braun, who joined the company as SVP of product management in July 2023, has alsow worked in senior roles at Tivo and DivX during almost 20 years in the industry. With 24i he has been working on the company’s product portfolio, which is being developed as part of its cloud video offering.

24i is part of the Aferian Group, which is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and works across various areas of B2B video streaming services. 24i specialises in building and enhancing OTT and pay TV consumer offerings.

Braun said: “I am honored and excited to lead 24i into its next chapter. 24i is uniquely positioned at the intersection of streaming services, broadcasters and pay TV operators, allowing us to solve the toughest discovery problems consumers face today in our fragmented digital entertainment world. I am looking forward to launching differentiated video streaming services, operating efficiently and helping grow our customers’ brands and revenue. Together with our talented team, I am confident we will continue to shape the future of digital media delivery.”

Mark Carlisle, newly appointed Aferian Group CEO who is directly overseeing the Amino division, added: “It was clear early on that Sebastian was the right person to take the helm at 24i. His strategic acumen, passion for customer excellence and collaborative spirit make him the ideal leader for this pivotal role. We have full confidence in his ability to drive 24i’s growth and maintain our position as a premier streaming platform provider.”