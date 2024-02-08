AJA has hired John Miller as its VP of global sales.

Miller will be tasked with guiding international sales teams across the AJA product lines. He arrives after two-and-a-half years at Vizrt as enterprise sales director, and has held similar sales roles during almost seven years with Avid, and a year with Brightcove amid stints with BeBop and Maximum Throughput before its acquisition by Avid. Miller also spent over nine years with Autodesk as VP of worldwide sales and marketing.

AJA president Nick Rashby said: “John Miller is a seasoned professional with an exceptional track record, and we’re thrilled to have him on board. He’s well-known and well-respected within the industry we serve and has steered teams through many complex emerging technologies and sales models, and mergers and acquisitions. His extensive market knowledge, experience working with worldwide reseller channels, and strong leadership qualities are invaluable, and we’re excited to continue growing AJA sales globally with him at the helm.”

Miller added: “As a company, AJA has established an impressive global footprint, with a reputation for building tools that address real-world challenges and providing world-class support. I’m excited to work with AJA’s incredible team and apply my knowledge and unique skill set to increase sales and grow the business.”