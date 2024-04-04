Ateliere and TMT Insights have partnered with the aim to adoption and optimisation of cloud-based media supply chain workflows.

TMT’s system integration and development services, strategy and CXO advisory, cloud migration, process and workflow re-engineering will be combined with Ateliere’s cloud-native media supply chain platform to this end. Particularly Ateliere’s FrameDNA software, which identifies and removes redundant content and simplifies the Interoperable Master Format (IMF) creation workflow.

Ateliere CEO Dan Goman said: “The reality today is that migrating to cloud-based technologies can be daunting and time consuming. With a need to rapidly innovate while retaining premium quality and confidence, customers require a solution that will accelerate their business transformation and decrease the time to ROI.

“By partnering with TMT Insights, we’re offering an innovative and holistic approach to business transformation that enables the key stakeholders across the organization access to the guidance required to optimize their modern media supply chains for greater predictability, efficiency, and resiliency.”

Andy Shenkler, CEO of TMT Insights, added: “We’re pleased to join with Ateliere to unleash greater value from today’s media asset management and content supply chain workflows. The synergy between our strategic expertise and software development services, coupled with Ateliere’s technological innovations, is setting a new standard for media asset management and supply chain efficiency, empowering media companies to keep pace with the demands of the digital age.”