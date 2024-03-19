Streaming infrastructure company Bitmovin and ad insertion business Yospace have partnered to create a live streaming solution.

The pair will aim to make Yospace’s Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) compatible with Bitmovin’s Live Encoder. The Bitmovin Live Encoder processes SRT or Zixi inputs and outputs HLS, subsequently allowing Yospace to work with its Ad Platform partner to insert live advertisements using HLS manifests. This solution will be available to view at NAB next month.

Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder at Bitmovin, said: ”Live streaming is the apple of the consumer’s eye, and this has expanded beyond sports. What we have found is that for live streaming, quality is everything. Audiences are happy with a small delay to their live stream as long as the quality is as high as possible, without any interruptions or buffering. Whilst others may chase down the lowest possible latency, at Bitmovin, we want to provide the ultimate viewing experience that delivers a high-quality video to make audiences feel a part of the action. In the new streaming era, this includes seamless advertising.”

Yospace CEO Tim Sewell added: ”Live events have the power to tap into an audience’s collective imagination and create water-cooler conversations that advertisers love but are struggling to find anywhere else. The combination of Bitmovin’s Live Encoder and Yospace’s SSAI creates a very powerful advertising proposition for broadcasters, who can tap into that unique value of live events and maximize advertising revenues at scale”.