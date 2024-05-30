Streaming technology company Bitmovin has made four promotions within its go-to-market team.

Gary Hunsberger to has moved to SVP of international sales; Troy Hass to SVP of customer experience; Brandon Zupancic to VP of business development & partnerships; and Hannah Cresswell to head of marketing.

Hunsberger has been with the company for over five years in two spells, most recently as head of sales, Americas. He spent time as director of sales at AWS Elemental between his two periods at Bitmovin, and has also worked at Harmonic and Panasonic.

Hass has been with Bitmovin for over two-and-a-half years, previously as head of solutions and customer success, Americas. He has also held positions in the same area for Brightcove and Verizon.

Zupancic had been head of alliances for the past two years, and before that was at AWS and AWS Elemental for almost eight years. Finally, Cresswell has been with the company for over two years, and has worked in marketing for a number of B2B tech companies.

Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin, said: “At Bitmovin we truly believe in nurturing talent and placing trust within our team. These internal promotions are a clear demonstration of this culture that we have developed, show the strong talent base that Bitmovin has, and are based on the outstanding achievements of those team members. It also helps to demonstrate to other team members that no matter where you start within this business you can grow here alongside us.”