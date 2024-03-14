The office provides post-production, localisation and distribution services for both existing and new clients in the region

Media management and localisation company Blu Digital Group has opened an office in Montreal.

This expansion into Canada follows a period of growth for Blu Digital Group, underscored by several strategic acquisitions aimed at enhancing its global presence and capabilities.

These acquisitions include Dicentia Studios in Denmark, which serves as a media management and localisation hub for Northern Europe, and localisation specialists Haymillian, bolstering Blu’s presence in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

The acquisition of Central Post LA, an award-winning audio recording facility in Hollywood, has also expanded the company’s English dubbing capabilities.

Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group, said: “We are thrilled to establish our presence in Montreal, a strategic move that underscores our commitment to global expansion and our dedication to providing comprehensive media services. This new operation not only broadens our geographical footprint but also strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients worldwide with enhanced service capabilities and access to a wider market.”