Little Dot Studios has been selected by Blue Ant Media and Rights Booster to support monetisation of their FAST channels.

Little Dot developed a FAST/CTV ad stack in house, and is now allowing other FAST publishers to connect to its ad network. The platform aims to reduce the complexity and time required to integrate and optimise the different tech providers, platforms and demand partners, enabling a partner to plug in their channels in a matter of weeks.

It has added 25 international demand partners, who bid for the inventory of all 50 channels across 15 territories and 9 platforms, and is one of the first publishers to develop its own ad stack.

Blue Ant Media runs nine FAST channels, including Drag Race Universe, Haunt TV, and more. Meanwhile, Rights Booster has eight FAST channels, such as Cops, Strongman Champions League, and more.

Chiara McKee, VP of Love Nature, EMEA at Blue Ant Media, said: “Partnering with Little Dot Studios enables us to apply innovative, channel-focused solutions to optimise monetisation for Blue Ant Media’s growing portfolio of global FAST brands. Little Dot’s unique service removes technical barriers and fosters scale, which aligns seamlessly with our commitment to being on the forefront of shaping the dynamic FAST and CTV market.”

Richard Young, director of FAST & OTT platforms at Little Dot Studios Media Network, added: ‘When we launched our first FAST channels over 3 ago, we quickly became aware how complex FAST or CTV monetisation was in a very nascent market and realised there was a gap in providing a channel focused solution. As we removed the technical blockers, added demand and built scale it became clear we had built something unique that was of interest to other FAST channel operators and FAST platforms seeking to drive revenue growth. To have launch partners of this calibre reinforces our belief that we are building a compelling service.”