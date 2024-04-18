ThinkAnalytics has launched ThinkFAST, an AI-powered tool that can automate scheduling on FAST channels.

By doing this, ThinkFAST aims to free up time to focus on other factors by removing the need for a live encoder, as well as increase audience engagement and reduce churn. ThinkFAST is also integrated with AWS Elemental MediaTailor.

MediaTailor can be used as the destination for the schedule created by ThinkFAST, with schedules pushed into the MediaTailor Channel Assembly, creating channels that are optimized for streaming consumption. Then they can use MediaTailor Ad Insertion to enable seamless Server-Side Ad Insertions (SSAI) by integrating with standard video ad decision servers to dynamically insert personalized ads during scheduled ad breaks.

ThinkAnalytics CEO Marc Aldrich said: “The race is on for content rights holders to launch new channels and to keep existing channel lineups refreshed with curated programming to increase audience engagement. ThinkFAST’s integration with AWS Elemental MediaTailor streamlines the labor-intensive process of curating and scheduling FAST channels,” said Marc Aldrich, CEO of ThinkAnalytics. “Increasing engagement and advertising revenue potential for FAST operators is key and ThinkAnalytics’ solution integrated with MediaTailor equips rights holders with tools to succeed in FAST.”