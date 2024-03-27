Channels available on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, and TiVo+

Sony Pictures Entertainment has launched its Sony One FAST portfolio across Europe, making 54 channels available on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus and TiVo+.

Content will be curated and programmed for local markets in different territories, with content being broadcast primarily in each region’s native language. Territories at launch in April will include the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

Pete Wood, SVP, digital sales, distribution, at Sony Pictures Entertainment, said: “Sony Pictures recognizes the potential of the free ad-supported television space to engage new viewers globally with our extensive feature film and TV series catalog spanning 100 years. Our entry into the FAST space in Europe reflects our dedication to making premium content accessible to audiences on new and important distribution channels.”