Sony Pictures Entertainment has launched its Sony One FAST portfolio across Europe, making 54 channels available on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus and TiVo+.
Content will be curated and programmed for local markets in different territories, with content being broadcast primarily in each region’s native language. Territories at launch in April will include the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.
Pete Wood, SVP, digital sales, distribution, at Sony Pictures Entertainment, said: “Sony Pictures recognizes the potential of the free ad-supported television space to engage new viewers globally with our extensive feature film and TV series catalog spanning 100 years. Our entry into the FAST space in Europe reflects our dedication to making premium content accessible to audiences on new and important distribution channels.”
Selected channels included in launch
Sony One Comedy TV: Comedy series including Seinfeld, The Nanny and The Goldbergs offering a laid-back, light-hearted viewing experience to share with family and friends.
Sony One Thriller TV: Thriller series like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and Justified that keep audiences on the edge of their seats, with a focus on crime procedurals and exhilarating adventures.
Sony One Faves: Timeless classics and fan favorites including Bewitched, Community and Dawson’s Creek that evoke nostalgia across generations.
Sony One Comedy HITS: Classic, quotable comedies with iconic scenes and characters such as Step Brothers, Jerry Maguire and Easy A, that embody pop-culture across the decades.
Sony One Action HITS: Dedicated to action and adventure movies from box office hits to critically acclaimed films like District 9 and the Men in Black and Zombieland franchises, that provide a non-stop thrill ride.
Sony One Shark Tank: One of the most successful reality shows in the world, aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to moguls, known as the “Sharks,” in hopes of landing investment funds in this U.S. adaptation of the British and Japanese reality hit Dragons’ Den.
Sony One Dragons’ Den: The juggernaut reality format behind Shark Tank, aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to multimillionaire investors, in the hope of landing investment funds.
Sony One Blacklist: Dedicated channel featuring the crime thriller series following a most-wanted fugitive who works with a rookie FBI profiler to take down criminals and terrorists.
