Both will be available through Samsung TV+ from 13 June

Staccs TV has launched two new FAST music channels, Staccs TV Throwback and Staccs TV Celebrate.

The FAST channel technology company, which launched its Staccs TV channel in the UK, Spain, and Italy in April, will use Staccs TV Throwback to showcase music from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s - beginning with a celebration of the year 1984 on the 40th anniversary of singles released that year.

Meanwhile, Staccs TV Celebrate aims to play the best music for celebrations - beginning with a focus on Pride Month.

Both channels will be exclusively available through Samsung TV+, which Staccs TV has a partnership with, in the UK from 13 June. Staccs TV is also available through this, playing music as well as reliving concerts and music documentaries.

Robert Kviby, CEO of Staccs, said: “We are delighted to introduce these two new FAST channels to the UK music scene. Our mission is to bring back real music television and with these themed channels, fans will be able to enjoy music in a very special way. Our partnership with Samsung is going from strength to strength, and these two new channels are a testament to this. Staccs TV Throwback and Staccs TV Celebrate will offer a unique blend of nostalgia and celebration, as well as showcasing how Staccs is genuinely building the best music TV platform around.”

