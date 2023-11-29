Ratings

Bake Off ends with lowest finale audience on Channel 4

By 2023-11-29T13:41:00

75227_10_S14_Ep10_- Embargo 2115 Tuesday 28th November - The Great British Bake Off Series 14 Ep 10 - The Final

TUESDAY: Love Productions stalwart dips on last year’s final but still dominates 8pm slot

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 