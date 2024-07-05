Ratings

BBC1 wins with election coverage but C4 delivers major upswing

By 2024-07-05T11:28:00

C4election

THURSDAY: Cumulative 7.3m tune into exit poll predicting Labour landslide victory at 10pm, 3m fewer than in 2019

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 