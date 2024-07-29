Ratings

C4’s sex comedy doc titillates 460,000

By 2024-07-29T12:03:00

72dpi_75354_Saucy! Secrets of the British Sex Comedy

SUNDAY: Channel 4 retrospective on British sexploitation comedies performs below slot average

