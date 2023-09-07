Ratings

Comic duo’s literary journey gets going with 1.4m

By , 2023-09-07T11:06:00

mel_giedroyc_and_martin_clunes_explore_britain_by_the_book_03a

WEDNESDAY: ITV travelogue draws half the audience of Celebrity Masterchef on BBC1

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 