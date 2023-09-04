Ratings

Gordon, Gino & Fred return with 2.4m

By 2023-09-04T11:37:00

gordon_gino_and_fred_viva_espana_ep1_08_0_0

SUNDAY: ITV1 trio head to Spain but can’t match Greek adventure

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 