Ratings

Paralympics closing ceremony biggest since London 2012

By 2024-09-09T12:38:00

Strictly Embargoed 1945 Thursday 11th July - Paris 2024 Paralympics - Presenters

WEEKEND: Conclusion of Paris event draws peak of 1.3m on Channel 4

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 