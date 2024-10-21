Ratings

Return of DI Ray can’t match first series opener

By and 2024-10-21T12:16:00

di_ray_series_2_ep1_19

WEEKEND: ITV1 police drama dominates slot but falls behind 2022 debut ep

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 