Ratings

The Great British Sewing Bee holds steady

By 2024-05-22T10:46:00

Great British Sewing Bee 2024

TUESDAY: 10th series of Love Productions sewing format ties up 3.1m for its debut

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 