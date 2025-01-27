Ratings

The Traitors bows out with whopping 7.4m

By 2025-01-27T10:19:00

traitors s3 final

FRIDAY: Last ep of BBC1 competition format was 1.6m ahead of S2 final

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 