Sky

Sky History to run presenter competition

By 2025-01-13T12:10:00

241017_ASTT_FX3_0015.MP4.01_46_18_06.Still002

Source: One Tribe TV

Hearst brand ties with The TV Foundation for short-form presenting opportunity

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 