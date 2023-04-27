Airspeeder racing will be included in the Celeros AAA racing video game.

The flying car racing series has partnered with Saltwater Games to add its competition into the game, which is yet to receive a release date. Celeros is being developed by the creators of Gran Turismo, WipEout, and Need for Speed, who promise “a dynamic and authentic racing experience”.

In addition, within the AirspeederXR game in Celeros players will be able to earn in-game digital assets and use them to invest in real-world causes. There is also a pilot academy for players, with the game aiming to be a pathway for real life pilots. The Celeros Academy allows users to learn more about configuring their Airspeeder, including understanding the Collision Avoidance Systems, motors, batteries, and propellers needed to enhance the AirspeederXR racing performance.

A teaser video for the game has been released, which you can see below.

Len Findlay, CEO of Saltwater Games, said: “We’re dedicated to creating a world-leading gaming experience that combines modern and future motorsport with an innovative game economy that supports real-world environmental projects. We’re using the latest technology to build a community where gamers can come together to race and learn, all while making a positive impact on our planet. With Celeros, players will be able to enjoy the excitement of competitive mixed-reality racing while also engaging in Play2Impact, a groundbreaking initiative that allows gamers and partners alike to make a real difference in the lives of millions of people.”

Matt Pearson, CEO of Airspeeder, added: Celeros will push the envelope of what is achievable when gamers come together, revolutionsing impact through gameplay. The first doors into the world of Celeros are now open and we’re inviting people to take part in a new pilot academy to learn more about the AirspeederXR Race Series and the vehicles they will be able to fly.”

This announcement comes in the same week that Airspeeder agreed a content partnership with DAZN, which will air three 30-minute shows about the new sport.