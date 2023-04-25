The streamer is to show a series of 30-minute films focused on the flying car race

Flying car race Airspeeder will be shown on DAZN.

The streamer has agreed a one-year non-exclusive content partnership with Airspeeder to show highlights from the first Airspeeder EXA Series Race in South Australia, as well as several documentary films about Airspeeder.

The EXA Series features crewless vehicles, and is a precursor to the first crewed Airspeeder races, which are promised next year. The EXA vehicles are 4.1-meter flying racing cars – carbon fiber construction full-scale racing quadcopters.

The technical ecosystem has been created by a team from Formula 1, motorsport, and advanced aerospace development, including engineers from Ferrari, Boeing, Airbus, McLaren, Jaguar Land Rover, and Rolls-Royce.

Stephen Sidlo, Airspeeder global media and marketing director, said: “We are thrilled to partner with DAZN and showcase the excitement and innovation of our new sport to a global audience. DAZN’s worldwide reach has made it the go-to destination for sports fans, and we are excited to be part of their premium sports content lineup. The content aims to capture a new generation of motorsport and extreme sports fans wanting behind-the-scenes action and jeopardy, and we can’t wait to show the world.”

Tom Burrows, EVP global gead of rights says, DAZN, added: “We are excited to bring the Airspeeder EXA series race to DAZN’s global audiences and passionate fans worldwide. This adds to our extreme sports and motorsport offering, including F1, MotoGP, WSX alongside a wide range of exclusive content, which further cements us as the ultimate destination for sports fans”.

The Airspeeder content, which was filmed by Airspeeder’s in-house media team and Aurora Media Worldwide, gives viewers an inside look at the flying race car technology and the pilots and teams behind the sport.

The programming lineup on DAZN features a series of 30-minute Airspeeder shows – Road to Flying Car Racing; Race Highlights; Finding Extreme Pilots; and Building Flying Cars.