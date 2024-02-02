Blast.tv has launched a beta app on iOS and Android.

The esports streaming platform was created in 2022 and was then available in browsers. Broadcast Sport spoke to then Blast chief growth officer Tom Greene, now chief operations officer, about the platform at launch, as well as the company’s hopes for it. Blast hopes to “rebuild” the esports streaming experience with a number of in-house created innovations such as timeline highlights, live chats, automated highlights, and more.

2023 saw it gain 2.2 million users and over 130,000 registered users. it also had a peak concurrent viewership of 27,000.

The apps became available during the Blast Premier Spring Groups event in Copenhagen, Denmark, and have had over 3,500 downloads in the week since.

Greene said, “We are delighted with the reception Blast.tv has received from the esports community since its launch at the back end of 2022. The platform has attracted over 130,000 registered users from 142 countries, posted a peak concurrent viewership of 27,000 and welcomed 2.2 millions users across 2023. We are really proud of these numbers that all go to show the interest and demand fans have for a more tailored esports viewing experience.

“Introducing the beta app for mobile phones is the next step in that evolution and will allow Counter-Strike fans to follow their favourite team on the go without losing that fan-first approach Blast.tv prides itself on.”