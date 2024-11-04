It has partnered with Signapse to add an AI-generated in-video British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter to video content

CaptionHub has partnered with sign language AI company, Signapse, to bring AI-driven sign language to video content.

Through the partnership, CaptionHub now offers captions that can be automatically accompanied by an in-video British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter.

This improves the experience for deaf viewers and marks a significant milestone in accessible tech, says CaptionHub.

Tom Bridges, CEO of CaptionHub, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Signapse to bring AI-based sign language capabilities to our platform. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to make video content localised and accessible for our clients. By incorporating Signapse’s innovative technology, we’re not just adding a feature; we’re opening up content to millions of people who wouldn’t previously have had access but also making this step easy for our enterprise client base.”

Will Berry, CRO of Signapse, added: “Many deaf people struggle with text. 87,000 people in the UK use British Sign Language (BSL) as their first language. By seamlessly integrating our sign language translation with existing CaptionHub features, we are opening up more video content for the Deaf community. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in bridging the communication gap and ensuring that everyone can enjoy and benefit from video content equally.”