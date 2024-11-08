A poll of industry figures has found that most expect AI to change the way their businesses and their jobs operate within the next two years.

The snap survey of almost 100 people, taken at this week’s AI Creative Summit, also found that a clear majority of respondents expect AI to have a positive impact on the sector but they want to see more regulation.

The Summit took place at the BFI Southbank on 6 November, organised by Broadcast publisher MBI/GlobalData. Several sessions focused on how content can be created using GenAI text-to-video platforms, while the BBC, Channel 4 and ITN laid out the ways in which they are exploring AI.

The poll found that 82% of respondents think AI will change how their business operates in the next two years, while 66 % think it will change how their role operates in the next two years.

Some 73% believe AI’s impact on the sector will be positive in the long term, although more than one in seven people took the opposite view - 15% of respondents said AI will have a negative effect, while 4% said it will make little difference in the long term.

Turning to the question of regulation around the use of AI, the poll suggested a strong demand for action to tame the emerging tech with 83% of respondents saying that more regulation is required.

The poll also had 82% of people saying that their business uses AI tools at the moment, while just 56% said that their business currently has an AI strategy. The full findings are below.

MBI chief executive Conor Dignam said: “What was striking about the tone of the day – and the survey - was how much AI is already firmly in the workflow in so many areas of the creative sector. From pre-production and pitching to post, it’s very much part of people’s tool kit now.

“We’re also seeing new services launch and more coming down the pipe – including of course the eagerly anticipated Sora. There are clear concerns around the ethical questions around AI usage and transparency – but what’s evident is that this is something that is already having a profound impact on the TV and film sectors.

“The key now is for people to trial it – put it to use in their business in the best way possible – and understand how best they can use and benefit from it. That was the clear messaging coming out of the event and from speakers.”