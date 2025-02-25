All3Media, Banijay UK, the BBC and Channel 4 are among a coalition of industry stakeholders urging the government to back down from plans to automatically include UK creative assets in generative AI modelling.

Fremantle, ITN, ITV, Sky, Pact and Radiocentre are also part of the cohort of TV heavyweights who have united in response to the government’s AI and Copyright Consultation.

The consultation proposes introducing a new exemption in copyright law that would allow tech companies to train their AI models on creative works including films, TV shows and audio recordings without permission, unless creators actively opt-out.

The assorted industy bodies welcomed the chance to discuss the opportunities that AI brings to the creative industries, but stressed that they – and the UK – should be able to share in the value created by the adoption of the technology.

The coalition’s submission argued that the proposed opt-out clause is not workable and would not achieve the government’s aims. It also suggested that the move would undermine the success of the creative sector.

Instead of the proposed exemption, the submission highlighted the need for a framework that enables the licensing of content and which can support the growth of both the AI and creative sectors.

The group’s submission stated: “The UK creative sector, and film and TV production in particular, is hugely important for the future of the UK - as a driver of economic growth, a creator of high-skilled jobs and to produce content that we can be rightly proud of as a nation,” the audiovisual coalition said.

“We believe that AI developers should not scrape creative sector content without express permission and that a framework that supports licensing of copyright content for AI training is the best way for the UK to share in the opportunity created by AI.”

Pact chief executive John McVay said: “It’s vitally important that the government listens to the concerns of UK rights owners who have generated billions for the UK economy and whose creativity enriches the lives of UK citizens and others around the world. The UK’s position as a global leader in the creative industries has been hard fought for and must not be squandered.”

The submission follows a letter to The Times that was published today (25 February) from a raft of high-profile UK creatives, including Dua Lipa, Paul McCartney, Stephen Fry and Barbara Broccoli, also arguing against the changes. Their letter stated that the government’s proposed changes “represent a wholesale giveaway of rights and income from the UK creative sectors to big tech”.