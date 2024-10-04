Tool can be used to search content libraries without metadata, find advertising and product placement moments, and more

Globant has launched AI-powered Advanced Video Search (AVS) using Google Cloud’s Gemini and Vertex AI models.

The tool allows users to search content libraries and archives for specific clips, images, and moments using text or image inputs - without the need for pre-tagged metadata. Use cases that the company puts forward include searching for highlights in sport content, finding the most contextually relevant moments for ads or product placement within a video and tracking when specific logos or trademarks appear on screen, as well as revisiting certain moments of training or education videos.

The technology combines Google Cloud’s large-language AI models with a custom-built AI model made for AVS to create this outcome. It uses semantic search to find segments based on the content itself, rather than through metadata.

Diego Tártara, chief technology officer at Globant, said: “As generative AI continues to redefine search capabilities, Globant expects Advanced Video Search to play a pivotal role in how enterprises and media companies leverage and manage video content. With video rapidly overtaking text as the primary medium for information consumption, tools like AVS are set to redefine how we interact with video content – whether for entertainment, education or commerce.”

Albert Lai, global director for media & entertainment at Google Cloud, added: “Media & Entertainment companies face mounting challenges – rising consumer expectations, escalating content creation costs, and the need to adapt their business models to an ever-changing landscape. Globant’s AVS solution combines the power of Google Cloud’s enterprise AI platform and Gemini models with Globant’s deep digital implementation expertise. This isn’t simply about technology – it’s a clear demonstration of how AI and innovation can be harnessed to tackle industry-specific hurdles and deliver tangible business results for customers worldwide.”

Diego Fernandez Brihuega, SVP & technology lead for Globant’s Google Cloud Studio, said: “Our Advanced Video Search solution is more than just a search tool; it’s an engine for unlocking value from video archives, drastically improving their value, boosting the efficiency of workflows, and enabling precise, contextualized content delivery.”