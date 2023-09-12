Grabyo and Magnifi have partnered to bring AI-assisted highlights and clipping to cloud production.

Magnifi’s automated highlights software will be combined with Grabyo’s live clipping, editing, and publishing platform, with the aim of shortening the time needed to capture, edit and publish highlight clips from live sports broadcasts while keeping humans in the process.

This move comes ahortly after Magnifi integrated ChatGPT into its separate automated highlights platform, allowing users to type in what they want highlights of and have the system create the content for them.

Grabyo CEO Gareth Capon said: “While clipping automation has been a key development in sports coverage, we have always felt that a human-centred approach made the content more personalised and enhanced the content quality. Automated workflows bring efficiency and scale to video workflows, but when it comes to the nuances of storytelling within sport, editors are currently needed to create content that resonates with audiences. We are excited to bring this solution to market with the best of both worlds, to empower sports broadcasters, federations and teams to offer an unparalleled level of audience engagement with more quality content than ever before.”

Vinayak Srivastava, CEO of Magnifi, added: “One of the most valuable benefits of AI for sports right holders is its ability to deliver high-impact content at scale. We are excited about this partnership as it empowers sports rights holders to create viewer centric content which has a direct impact on their ROI. AI-powered solutions empower broadcasters to create new monetisation opportunities in real-time, and we believe this partnership will be the key to achieving higher fan engagement across all channels.”