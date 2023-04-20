Users are able to type in what they want highlights of, and system will create them from footage

Magnifi has integrated ChatGPT into its automated highlights technology, which it says is the “first of its kind”.

This allows users to type in highlights requests to Magnifi’s video editing dashboard and have the system create what they want without any more input from the user. This can be used with archive content as well as on content that is still being recorded live, and is alongside Magnifi’s AI-powered highlights system, Digital Highlights Pro, which automatically which enables the auto-creation of key moments and highlights in real time and can post them to social channels.

In addition, the VideoVerse-owned company has added ball tracking to Digital Highlights Pro. This adds greater refinement to the technology, and allows for a greater range of automated highlights with more accuracy.

Vinayak Shrivastav, CEO and co-founder of Magnifi by VideoVerse, said: “We are delighted to return to NAB following a year of impressive international growth. With a host of innovative updates to our leading AI-powered platform, we are excited to share how our solutions can increase productivity, efficiency and dramatically boost content engagement with fans in the world of sports.”