WSC Sports-designed feature will allow users to share the latest action plus six years of archive footage

LaLiga has relaunched its official app, adding features that include near-live vertical video highlights.

Previously focused on scores and results, the new app aims to bring a more 360 experience. There will be a different experience for users depending on when they log in, with pre-match, during the match, post-match, and off season all having different set ups to optimise it to the action that’s happening. Fans can also choose an individual club which the homepage will be designed to prioritise.

Other additions include in-depth statistics, including the league’s Beyond Stats advanced data which is created in partnership with Microsoft. It will also have polls and quizzes, as well as mandatory registration for use - allowing LaLiga to gain more information on its users and for users to personalise the experience.

Perhaps the most-talked about feature will be the near-live highlights and archive material that will be available on the app. Designed with WSC Sports, which LaLiga originally partnered with last year, the content includes live matches, and action from all games going back six years. The videos are available in 16:9, 6:19, and 1:1 formats, which is made possible through WSC Sports’ AI-powered automated cropping feature, and are shareable to social media.

Social reach has been a successful area for LaLiga, with the league recently overtaking the Premier League to become the most followed European football league on social channels.

These videos that fans can share to social will be in addition to traditional broadcasters releasing content. LaLiga already has it’s own D2C option in the UK, LaLiga TV, with games also shown on Viaplay and once a month free-to-air on ITV.