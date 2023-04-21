Pixellot has hired former Premier League commercial director Brian Phillpotts as its vice president of business development for sport governing bodies.

In his new role, Phillpotts will be responsible for growing new business models and opportunities with media companies, sport’s governing bodies, and brands worldwide.

At the Premier League he was responsible for sponsorship, licensing, broadcasting, digital media, marketing, and international development whilst also leading the global sales strategy for the new data products as a director of Football DataCo Limited. Formerly, he was the commercial director at the English Football League and before that at Newcastle United as the director of branded products.

Phillpotts left the Premier League in 2005, and has since consulted with various rights holders, media companies, sports tech businesses, brands, and sports clubs around the globe. For the past four years this has included Pixellot, helping the automated production company with developing global partnerships with federations, data companies, and broadcasters.

Phillpotts said: “I am thrilled to expand my role at Pixellot and take on new responsibilities as the company continues to grow rapidly and transform the world of sports media and data. I am excited to continue my work with governing bodies, leagues, and federations to commercialize those rights, which until the onset of the AI revolution were unused as most games and competitions were not produced and live streamed due to the cost and complexity of production. I look forward to working with them to digitally transform their organizations and unlock new opportunities.”

Pixellot CEO Alon Werber added: “Brian is a highly respected figure in the sports industry, and we are delighted to welcome him to our team. His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global reach and work with more sport’s governing bodies to revolutionize the way they capture, manage, and distribute video content.”