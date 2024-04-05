The Premier League has partnered with Rezzil to develop a VR game.

The unnamed project will allow fans to recreate iconic Premier League goals and moments. Rezzil already works with multiple Premier League clubs for training and game analysis, and its software integrates directly with Premier League match data to re-create match scenarios and replay them through a VR headset. This same tech will be used for the game.

The deal also sees the Premier League take an equity stake in Rezzil.

Rezzil recently worked with Sky Sports to create 3D recreations of matches for Monday Night Football - which won Best Sport Programme at the 2024 Broadcast Awards.

Will Brass, the Premier League’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are excited about the ongoing development of VR technology within football. Rezzil are highly respected in the field and have developed an excellent reputation with training products that are being used by many Premier League clubs alongside leading sports teams and leagues around the world.

“The applications for this technology are expanding quickly and this partnership will see the Premier League working with Rezzil on products that can help redefine player, fan and viewer experiences.”

Andy Etches, Rezzil co-founder, added: “We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with the Premier League. By combining our expertise in VR technology with the unparalleled excitement of Premier League football, we are looking forward to supporting the Premier League’s fan and player engagement ambitions. Working hand in hand together, we’re poised to bring VR technology to football in ways never seen before.”