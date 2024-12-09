The college basketball league will receive AI-powered play-by-play updates, with sponsorable stats-led graphics and insights

Stats Perform and OTT broadcaster Urban Edge Network are extending their partnership to provide real-time stats-led coverage of basketball.

The agreement includes the SWAC and MEAC Men’s and Women’s Division 1 HBCU games.

Urban Edge Network’s platforms will use Stats Perform’s AI-powered Opta Stream tool to provide insights across SWAC, MEAC and the wider basketball ecosystem, including the NBA and WNBA.

Opta Stream enables Urban Edge Network to provide fans with AI-powered, automated, in-depth, play-by-play updates, with sponsorable stats-led graphics and insights for every Division 1 HBCU basketball game.

The coverage will be paired with Stats Perform’s Opta Analyst to provide Urban Edge Network with weekly custom content focused on college basketball.

Urban Edge Network’s streaming platform HBCU+ will also use Opta Analyst to create predictive team and player stats, team trends, and player highlights.

Steve Xeller, chief revenue officer at Stats Perform, said: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Urban Edge Network, bringing comprehensive, data-rich play-by-play coverage and unique stories leveraging our OptaAI tools and Opta content editorial services to the passionate fans of HBCU basketball and beyond,” said . “This partnership underscores our commitment to elevating underrepresented sports and teams, while harnessing the power of data and AI to enhance the fan experience.”

Hardy Pelt, founding member and chief revenue officer at Urban Edge Network, added: “By expanding our collaboration with Stats Perform, we are not only bringing high-quality coverage to HBCU sports but also amplifying the stories behind the players and teams. Through Stats Perform’s innovative AI technology and data expertise, we are setting a new standard for how fans connect with HBCU athletics and professional leagues.”