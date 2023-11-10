Cameras will be attached to a player from each side during the warm up for the Premier League clash

TNT Sports will attach bodycams to two players during the warm-up for Premier League clash Wolves v Tottenham.

The broadcaster has partnered with the Premier League on the initiative, which is using special AI-powered stabilisation bodycams from technology company Mindfly. The content from the cameras will be used in the broadcast, and it is the first time a Mindfly bodycam has been trialled in any capacity on a Premier League pitch.

Sky Sports has used bodycams from other suppliers on three occasions in 2023, for both the Premier League and WSL during the warm-ups and while the teams were walking out. It also used the Mindfly product on Scott Carson when he lifted the Premier League trophy for Manchester City this year.

Wolves v Tottenham is being aired on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ on 11 November. Jules Breach will present Early Kick-Off from 11am before handing over to Lynsey Hipgrave, Joleon Lescott and Joe Cole for the pre-match show.

Scott Young, SVP of content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, Europe, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Premier League to develop innovative access, taking viewers to places, and experiencing moments, they would not otherwise experience.

“We are particularly excited for what opportunities this may present for sports broadcasting in the future and we thank the Premier League and both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur for their co-operation in facilitating this activity.”

Premier League head of media operations and innovation, Rachael Nightingale, said: “Finding new ways to bring our fans closer to the action on the pitch is a key focus for us. After the success of the bodycam trials at the Premier League Summer Series, we are looking forward to seeing what results this test will deliver for TNT and our audiences around the world.”

