Accedo has acquired Easel TV, the UK-based provider of advanced streaming technology.

The acquisition will bring the Easel TV SaaS platform and the Accedo One SaaS platform under one roof.

The Easel TV team will join Accedo’s London office, and the Easel TV brand name will gradually be phased out following the acquisition.

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Easel TV. The team has done a fantastic job in establishing themselves on the market and they share Accedo’s core philosophy of customer centricity. We believe that we will be stronger together as we continue to innovate in this market.”

Joe Foster, CEO, EaselTV, added: “We’ve known the Accedo team for a long time. It was the right time to join forces having proven out the technology on our latest generation of product and were looking at significant investments to scale our business internationally. Accedo, with its strong brand, global scale and world class technical expertise, is the ideal partner for us and we look forward to continuing to grow together with the Accedo team.”