It transforms spoken dialogue into different languages while matching the original voice, tone, cadence and lip movements

Adobe has unveiled a “sneak peek” of a new generative AI innovation simply titled, Dubbing and Lip Sync.

Dubbing and Lip Sync is a GenAI model that provides a very straightforward means of translating video dialogue into different languages.

To use it, you upload your footage and Adobe’s generative AI transforms your spoken dialogue into different languages while matching the original voice, tone, cadence and lip movements.

You can see a short demo of the features above.

Adobe says the tool could be a “game-changer for anyone looking to quickly communication with global audiences – all while in your native language, and in your own voice”.

The company adds that more details are to come. It also says that when it is released, it will be in line with the company’s responsible AI approach.