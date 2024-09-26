The AI Creative Summit has launched its programme for 2024.

The one-day conference is returning for its second year, after a sellout debut in 2023. It takes place at the BFI Southbank, London, on 6 November and looks at how the fast-growing use of AI is reshaping the creative processes, production efficiencies, and decision-making within film and television. The Summit, sponsored by Avid, LTX Studio and Moments Lab, also examines future policies needed to ensure responsible, ethical, and sustainable integration of AI technologies.

For 2024, sessions will include filmmaker Peter Luisi discussing how he made a film using AI and the reaction is had, and Deep Fusion Films executive producer Benjamin Field looking at the ethics of using AI in film and TV.

Meanwhile, there will be a panel examining the use of AI in broadcasting, featuring Channel 4 director of technology Grace Boswood, head of AI research at BBC R&D Danijela Horak, and director of technology, innovation and product at ITN Jon Roberts. In addition, the Innovate UK-funded Charismatic.ai project, which aims to use AI to creative interactive stories, will reveal its work alongside Hat Trick Lab.

Other speakers through the day include showrunner Simon Mirren, Lux Aeterna creative technologist and VFX artist James Pollock, and Global Data head of thematic intelligence Cyrus Mewawalla. More speakers will be added over the next month, building towards the event on 6 November, with the full programme available here.

To celebrate the launch of the programme, the AI Creative Summit is offering £50 off tickets for one week only with the code AICS50PROG, bringing the price down to £245. You can find out more and book here. Tickets also include lunch and post-event networking drinks.