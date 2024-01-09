Amagi and TAG Video Systems have partnered to add the latter’s monitoring and visualisation solutions to Amagi’s cloud platform.

Amagi’s platform, which is used to publish content to FAST and broadcast channels, is using TAG’s APIs to add its software-based IP monitoring and visualisation services for users. The pair will now look at deeper integrations between the their products, as well as developing new solutions for the media industry.

Ziv Mor, chief growth officer at TAG Video Systems, said: “Our collaboration with Amagi demonstrates the adaptability of the TAG platform, easily integrating sophisticated monitoring capabilities into a wide scope of formats and delivery protocols. We’re confident that our combined efforts will give Amagi’s customers the tools they need to keep up with the industry’s most advanced technologies, keep them ahead of the competition, and drive their business strategies.”

Srinivasan KA, co-founder & chief revenue officer at Amagi, added: “We are excited to collaborate with TAG Video Systems, a true industry leader known for its excellence in real-time media performance monitoring. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering the highest level of service to our customers. TAG’s advanced all-software and cloud native technology will allow us to offer our clients more accurate and reliable services. and exceed their expectations.”