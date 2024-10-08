Arjan van Westerloo has been named president of NEP UK, Ireland & Netherlands.

As part of a move to shift the company structure to two European clusters instead of three, van Westerloo has added the UK and Ireland to his previous Netherlands remit. Tex Teixera continues as regional president for northern, mid, and southern Europe, after joining the company in that role earlier this year, and both will report to NEP Europe president Lise Heidal - who re-joined the company this year.

van Westerloo joined NEP in 2022, first as managing director of its Netherlands division before moving to president. He previously worked in the Dutch TV industry for almost 30 years, including at the likes of Endemol, Banijay and more.

Heidal noted, “Arjan’s leadership and achievements at NEP The Netherlands have been remarkable. His new role comes at a critical time as we strengthen our structure across our 12 European markets to better serve our clients with a unified yet localized approach.”

van Westerloo stated, “I am honoured to expand my role and excited to support our teams in the UK and Ireland. Together, we will continue to ensure the highest standards of service and client-focused innovation. With our global network, we are uniquely positioned to offer unrivalled services and solutions.”