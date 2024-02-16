Heidal will set strategy, priorities and focus areas for UK and Ireland as well as nine European countries

NEP Broadcast Services Europe has named Lise Heidal as its president.

From 1 April, Heidal will set the strategy, priorities and focus areas for nine countries in Northern, Central and Southern Europe, as well as in the UK and Ireland. She will be based in Norway.

Heidal previously spent over 11 years with NEP until mid-2021, first as its managing director for Norway before becoming SVP of NEP Global Media Solutions. In the intervening years, she has been VP of production at TV 2, the largest commercial broadcaster in Norway.

Meanwhile, Christer Pålsson has been named chief commercial officer for Europe, reporting into Heidal. He will be responsible for all commercial and sales activities across the region and work with NEP’s global sales team to align strategy and execution, including for major events worldwide. Previously, Pålsson has been in varioud senior roles at NEP, including as president of Southern and Central Europe for over two years.

Finally, Jose Teixeira will join NEP on 4 April initially as president for NEP Nordics, Central & Southern Europe. He most recently served as chief content officer for SuperSport and as their interim CEO in 2023. The European leadership team will be completed by Arjan van Westerloo and Steve Jenkins, who will continue in their current roles as president of NEP The Netherlands, and president of NEP UK & Ireland, respectively.

Mike Werteen, global president of NEP Broadcast Services, said: “Combining our UK and European businesses under a single, dynamic and experienced leadership team is an exciting step forward. Having such a powerful group in place enables us to achieve our vision to be the leading global media services provider in live sports and entertainment. Under Lise’s direction, supported by the foundations that all European and UK team members have put into place, I’m confident we will be able to harness all of the talent, synergies, sales and employee career opportunities across these important markets.”

Heidal said: “I am deeply honored to accept the position as lead of the NEP Broadcast Services European organization. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work with a team of such dedicated and talented individuals. I am fully committed to enhancing our collaborative efforts across Europe, to serving our clients, and to continue building on our shared successes.”