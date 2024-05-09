Arqiva has taken on Caroline Cardozo as director of product, and James Lelyveld as director of software engineering.

Cardozo joins from Disguise, where she was VP of product. Prior to this, she was director of group product, discovery and AI at Sky where she led the product functions behind Sky’s voice, content discovery and personalisation capabilities, and services in Sky Q, Sky Glass and Now.

Before joining Arqiva, Lelyveld was SVP of engineering at DAZN, where he oversaw the engineering division responsible for all the back-end processes and the wider product architecture.

Prior to DAZN, he held a number of roles within various sectors, including BT.

Both appointments strengthen the company’s “commitment to delivering innovative cloud-ready infrastructure and data-first solutions, to accelerate the roadmap towards a digital-first future within the utilities and broadcast industries,” says Arqiva.

Cardozo said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Arqiva at such a pivotal moment in their story. Arqiva’s product portfolio is impressive, and I’m delighted to be working with a team of dynamic thinkers and innovators. Arqiva has been at the forefront of cloud transformation in the media and broadcast industry. This, coupled with their commitment to championing connectivity and data-driven change in the utilities space, is what really excites me about their current product portfolio.

“’m eager to build on Arqiva’s current product roster, and make sure that we’re best placed to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Lelyveld adds: “We have a really strong core expertise here at Arqiva, and I’m looking forward to harnessing that to get to the bottom of our customer’s needs, delivering value to them, and allowing them to scale and be competitive in their markets.”

Dom Wedgwood, chief technology officer, Arqiva, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Caroline and James to Arqiva. Together they will be invaluable assets as we strengthen our technology function. The broader technology landscape is changing and data is now at the forefront of boardroom decision making. At Arqiva we recognise and welcome this shift, and both Caroline and James will be critical in driving Arqiva’s market and product agility.”