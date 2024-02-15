He will also become an executive board director at the company

Atomos has recruited Peter Barber as COO and executive board director.

Barber has more than 30 years’ experience in production and post-production, including three years at Apple, where he was responsible for the rollout of Final Cut Pro and other video solutions in Asia Pacific.

As co-founder and co-owner of Blackmagic Design, Barber played a key role in growing that business and drove the M&A strategy which saw him lead and negotiate the acquisition of seven businesses over an eight-year period.

Barber said: “I’m very excited to be involved in a leadership role in a publicly listed company, with all the additional resources, and challenges, that this brings. Throughout much of my working life I have been designing video workflows, and sharing democratising tools that empower creatives, something that resonates strongly with a company like Atomos.

“Although the company’s recent history has been difficult, our customers have continued to support the brand due to the uniqueness of our products and the important role they play in professional video workflows. I firmly believe that with time, the right resources, refocused product strategies and the reinvigoration of Atomos’ core DNA with the return of founder Jeromy Young, we will have a very solid basis to grow beyond the company’s previous success.”

Jeromy Young, co-founder of Atomos, who returned to the business as managing director and CEO at the start of the year, added: “Peter and I are two sides of a coin, equally important and extremely complementary. I very much look forward to working with Peter to return Atomos to a leadership technology position, yielding both growth and profit for our shareholders. We are very fortunate to have someone of Peter’s stature and experience join the Atomos team. Peter is a true global leader.”