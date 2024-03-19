Basingstoke College of Technology is installing a £500,000 virtual production suite.

Installed by CJP, the suite includes Kinoflo low-energy professional lighting, and Mo-Sys technology built on Unreal Engine. It will also use two Red Komodo 6K cameras, and the Mo-Sys StarTracker Max, as well as the Xsens MVN Link motion capture system with Animate Pro Software for motion capture.

This will run on workstations built for BCoT by CJP, and CJP is also building associated post-production facilitiees, including editing and colour grading suites. Funding for the project comes in part from the Local Skills Improvement Fund.

Peter Gordon, course director for Games, Media and Art & Design at BCoT, said: “Students will be able to work side by side on projects, each contributing their speciality, whether it’s narrative planning, costume and props, motion design or real-time production. By working in a cross-curricular way, our students will be able to have hands-on experience working as a team.

“This project has been years in the making, so we are all very excited to see construction work starting in the studio space, and we cannot wait for it to open for the next academic year.”

CJP director of sales and marketing Kieran Phillips added: “This project will create a studio using exactly the tools that leading professionals use. These are the systems used on top TV productions, such as MOTD, Strictly Come Dancing etc. We have also seen the major adoption of Virtual Production technologies for blockbuster films such as The Batman, where toolsets like Unreal and camera tracking technologies have been critical.

“At CJP we have a huge amount of experience in building complete facilities using these game changing technologies,” Phillips continued. “But we also have a high level of understanding of the education sector. We know how important it is to charge young people with skills and enthusiasm for the creative industries, to fill the ever-increasing demand for talent.”