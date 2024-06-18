Vertical video content is being used across news and sport content online and in apps

The BBC has launched a vertical video feature that will be used across its websites and apps.

The tech has been trialed during several sport events since April, including US Masters Golf, the Women’s FA Cup Final, and the FA Cup. It is now being rolled out more fully for Euro 2024 and Wimbledon. It is also now being used across news, education, and other content.

The feature is currently available through the BBC’s website as well as its app - with an update to the app version expected in the near future to add more native UX, such as control via swiping.

The content in the vertical videos is similar, but not the same, as that put out on the BBC’s social channels, and is being produced by the same team. The feature was created in-house by the short form video team for online and app team for its apps.

Phil Moses, BBC senior product manager for short form video, said: “This is a brand-new storytelling tool for the BBC, designed to help our audience find our great video content in an easy-to-watch way, to really showcase the stories that only the BBC can provide.”