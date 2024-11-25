London-based media technology business, Blue Lucy, has set up a US division, run by Dina Behar Hevert, who joins as VP Americas.

Blue Lucy’s clients include BBC Studios, Banijay Rights and Blue Ant Media, who use its flagship product, BLAM, for integration, workflow orchestration and media management at scale. The company launched its latest product, BOLT, at IBC in September, enabling execs to receive, review and share content without needing any technical expertise.

Behar Hevert has worked in media and entertainment for almost 20 years. She started in broadcast transmission roles at Globecast, FOX Sports and The Switch before moving into business development for localisation companies including SDI Media, SPG Studios and Deluxe. Most recently she’s worked as VP of business development for language customisation company, The Kitchen.

At Blue Lucy she is tasked with growing the company’s US customer base and recruiting local staff. She reports to CEO Julian Wright.

Behar Hevert said: “What attracted me to Blue Lucy is that their products answer a very real need in both the traditional media and entertainment world and in the broader media market. In particular, the flexibility they provide for integrating multiple tools into existing technology stacks is really impressive and I am genuinely excited to introduce Blue Lucy’s solutions to the US market.”

Wright added: “Expanding our team into the US is a natural next step for Blue Lucy and part of our strategic plan for growth. It was critical that we find the right person to help establish our first international division – someone who is enthusiastic about the value our products deliver and who has a deep understanding of the local market. We’ve found that in Dina and we’re thrilled to have her on board.”