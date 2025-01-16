It’s a landmark investigation into the major tech trends and tech investment plans within the UK’s media sector

Broadcast Tech has launched The BIG Broadcast Tech Survey 2025.

As the name suggests, it’s a large survey about the use of technology in media production, post-production and broadcast.

The BIG Broadcast Tech Survey is a landmark investigation into the major tech trends and tech investment plans within the UK’s media sector.

The aim of the survey is to uncover how much a typical media company spends on technology, and whether this investment is growing or in decline.

The survey looks at the main items on the shopping list of media companies for the year ahead, and what is driving those purchasing decisions.

Naturally, AI/GenAI and cloud-based services feature prominently in the survey, as does the issue of sustainability and security in investment decisions.

The BIG Broadcast Tech Survey also unveils the most popular editing, grading, VFX and AI tools, as well as the most popular camera and production kit investments, and a raft of other tech insights.

The results of the survey will be published in a future issue of Broadcast/Broadcast Tech, and we are also planning a launch event for when the results are published. We will reveal more about this nearer the time.

Those completing the survey will be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 John Lewis voucher.

To enter the survey, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TechSurvey25